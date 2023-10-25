CLI v10.5.1
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/deploy): ignore package comparison error #1053
- remove: trufflehog #1064
- fix(cmd/flags): handle zero length check separately #1065
- fix(compute/deploy): only cleanup service if there is an ID #1066
Enhancements
- refactor(compute/deploy): add setup message for existing service users #1052
- feat(manifest): support env_file #1067
- fix(compute/build): improve redaction logic #1068
- feat(compute/secrets): redact common org secrets #1069
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump github.com/fsnotify/fsnotify from 1.6.0 to 1.7.0 #1050
- build(deps): bump actions/setup-node from 3 to 4 #1051
