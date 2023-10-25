JavaScript SDK 3.7.2
Fixed
- Make Response.redirect headers be immutable (3527eaf)
- Return correct error type (TypeError or RangeError instead of Error) in Request and Response methods (4ea7de7)
Prior change: CLI v10.5.1
Following change: Correct the authentication roles for product enablement endpoints
