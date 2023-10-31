  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. October 2023

Go SDK 1.1.0

October 31, 2023
go-sdkadded

Added

  • Improve error handling and documentation in kvstore package
  • Use new hostcalls for better error messages when sending requests to a backend
  • Add better unexpected error handling (cache/core, configstore, secretstore)

Prior change: Correct the authentication roles for product enablement endpoints

Following change: Add name parameter to list-config-stores endpoint

