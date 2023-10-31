Go SDK 1.1.0
Added
- Improve error handling and documentation in
kvstorepackage
- Use new hostcalls for better error messages when sending requests to a backend
- Add better unexpected error handling (
cache/core,
configstore,
secretstore)
Prior change: Correct the authentication roles for product enablement endpoints
Following change: Add name parameter to list-config-stores endpoint
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)