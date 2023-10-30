Correct the authentication roles for product enablement endpoints
The
Authentication field of the product enablement endpoints has been fixed to reflect the required roles (user must have
engineer,
admin, or
superuser role).
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 3.7.2
Following change: Go SDK 1.1.0
