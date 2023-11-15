CLI v10.6.3

The Fastly CLI internal configuration file has config_version bumped to version 5 . We've added a new account endpoint field (used as an override for Single-Sign On testing).

When upgrading to this version of the CLI, and running a command for the first time, the config file should automatically update, but this can also be manually triggered by executing:

fastly config --reset

Bug fixes

fix(text): prompt colour #1089

fix(app): allow config override for account endpoint #1090

Enhancements

feat: support SSO (Single Sign-On) #1010

Dependencies: