CLI v10.6.3

November 15, 2023
The Fastly CLI internal configuration file has config_version bumped to version 5. We've added a new account endpoint field (used as an override for Single-Sign On testing).

When upgrading to this version of the CLI, and running a command for the first time, the config file should automatically update, but this can also be manually triggered by executing:

fastly config --reset

Bug fixes

  • fix(text): prompt colour #1089
  • fix(app): allow config override for account endpoint #1090

Enhancements

  • feat: support SSO (Single Sign-On) #1010

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/(crypto|term) #1088

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.9.9

Following change: CLI v10.6.4

