CLI v10.6.3
The Fastly CLI internal configuration file has
config_version bumped to version
5. We've added a new account endpoint field (used as an override for Single-Sign On testing).
When upgrading to this version of the CLI, and running a command for the first time, the config file should automatically update, but this can also be manually triggered by executing:
fastly config --reset
Bug fixes
Enhancements
- feat: support SSO (Single Sign-On) #1010
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/(crypto|term) #1088
