  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. November 2023

Rust SDK 0.9.9

November 10, 2023
rust-sdkchangedadded

Added

  • Added asynchronous versions of the KV store lookup and insert operations.
  • Added fastly::device_detection::lookup.

Changed

  • JA3 accessors for non-TLS connections now return None rather than panicking.
  • Updated hcd is_healthy error message when backend not found.
  • Renamed Compute@Edge to Compute.

Prior change: CLI v10.6.2

Following change: CLI v10.6.3

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024