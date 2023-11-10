Rust SDK 0.9.9
Added
- Added asynchronous versions of the KV store
lookupand
insertoperations.
- Added
fastly::device_detection::lookup.
Changed
- JA3 accessors for non-TLS connections now return
Nonerather than panicking.
- Updated hcd
is_healthyerror message when backend not found.
- Renamed Compute@Edge to Compute.
