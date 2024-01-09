Added documentation for the Alerts APIs.
Prior change: Update metrics parameter to remove limit of ten values
Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.8.0
Added documentation for the Alerts APIs.
Prior change: Update metrics parameter to remove limit of ten values
Following change: JavaScript SDK 3.8.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)