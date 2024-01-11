JavaScript SDK 3.8.0
Added
- Add
manualFramingHeaderson
RequestInitand
ResponseInit, and add
Request.prototype.setManualFramingHeadersand
Response.prototype.setManualFramingHeaders(#705)
- Add
Request.prototype.backendgetter to return the name of the backend assigned to the request (9c750e5)
- Allow URL as input on fetch() on TypeScript typings for compat with Node.js (#707) (4f39943)
Following change: CLI v10.8.0
