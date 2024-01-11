  1. Home
JavaScript SDK 3.8.0

January 11, 2024
javascript-sdkadded

Added

  • Add manualFramingHeaders on RequestInit and ResponseInit, and add Request.prototype.setManualFramingHeaders and Response.prototype.setManualFramingHeaders (#705)
  • Add Request.prototype.backend getter to return the name of the backend assigned to the request (9c750e5)
  • Allow URL as input on fetch() on TypeScript typings for compat with Node.js (#707) (4f39943)

