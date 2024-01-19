Go SDK 1.2.1
Added
- Better error handling for geo data
Changed
- Copy, don't stream, in-memory io.Readers like bytes.Buffer, bytes.Reader and strings.Reader
- Fix a bug where a panic under Go (but not TinyGo) would result in handlers returning 200 OK instead of 500 Internal Server Error by not deferring Close() on the response writer internally.
