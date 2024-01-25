JavaScript SDK 3.8.2
Fixed
- ensure we honor first-byte-timeout and between-bytes-timeout for dynamically registered backends (#719) (2851507)
- If request does not have a static backend defined, return
undefinedfor the Request.prototype.backend getter (#722) (251c037)
