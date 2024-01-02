Rust SDK 0.9.10
Added
- Added support for interacting with trailers; see the
BodyExttrait in
experimentalfor details.
Changed
- Fixed
Request::clone_with_bodyand
Response::clone_with_bodytrailer support.
