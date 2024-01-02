  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.9.10

January 2, 2024
Added

  • Added support for interacting with trailers; see the BodyExt trait in experimental for details.

Changed

  • Fixed Request::clone_with_body and Response::clone_with_body trailer support.

