CLI v10.8.3

February 21, 2024
Bug fixes

  • fix(github): update wasm-tools path #1136
  • fix(compute/serve): avoid text.Output when dealing with large bytes.Buffer #1138

Enhancements

  • resolve GitHub linter issues #1137

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.14.0 to 0.15.0 #1135

