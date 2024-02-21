CLI v10.8.3
Bug fixes
- fix(github): update wasm-tools path #1136
- fix(compute/serve): avoid
text.Outputwhen dealing with large
bytes.Buffer#1138
Enhancements
- resolve GitHub linter issues #1137
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/mod from 0.14.0 to 0.15.0 #1135
