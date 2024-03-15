CLI v10.8.8
Enhancements
- feat(logging/scalyr): add project-id #1166
- Update all URLs for developer.fastly.com to their new forms #1164
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump google.golang.org/protobuf from 1.28.1 to 1.33.0 #1158
