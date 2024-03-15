  1. Home
CLI v10.8.8

March 15, 2024
cliadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • feat(logging/scalyr): add project-id #1166
  • Update all URLs for developer.fastly.com to their new forms #1164

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump google.golang.org/protobuf from 1.28.1 to 1.33.0 #1158

