Rust SDK 0.9.12

April 10, 2024
rust-sdkfixedchangedadded

Added

  • Added Secret::try_plaintext() to allow explicit handling of Secret Store decryption failures.

Changed

  • Improved the clarity of some docstrings.

Fixed

  • Fixed Request::get_tls_raw_client_certificate() so that it returns None when the client has not provided a client certificate. It previously returned Some("") in this case.
  • Fixed Request::get_tls_raw_client_certificate_bytes() so that it returns None when the client has not provided a client certificate. It previously returned Some(&[]) in this case.
  • Fixed a bug in BackendBuilder that caused BackendCreationError::HostError(FastlyStatus::INVAL) to be returned in rare circumstances when a valid client certificate was set.
  • Fixed behavior of some _str() variants of header methods that could cause panics when header values contained valid UTF-8 but not valid ASCII bytes.

