Rust SDK 0.9.12
Added
- Added
Secret::try_plaintext()to allow explicit handling of Secret Store decryption failures.
Changed
- Improved the clarity of some docstrings.
Fixed
- Fixed
Request::get_tls_raw_client_certificate()so that it returns
Nonewhen the client has not provided a client certificate. It previously returned
Some("")in this case.
- Fixed
Request::get_tls_raw_client_certificate_bytes()so that it returns
Nonewhen the client has not provided a client certificate. It previously returned
Some(&[])in this case.
- Fixed a bug in
BackendBuilderthat caused
BackendCreationError::HostError(FastlyStatus::INVAL)to be returned in rare circumstances when a valid client certificate was set.
- Fixed behavior of some
_str()variants of header methods that could cause panics when header values contained valid UTF-8 but not valid ASCII bytes.
