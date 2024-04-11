  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2024
  5. April 2024

JavaScript SDK 3.13.0

April 11, 2024
javascript-sdkfixedchangedadded

Added

  • Add KVStore.prototype.delete method (578d858)

Changed

  • Update to SpiderMonkey 124.0.2 (e32632e) This release includes:
  • An optimization for functions that only use arguments.length to avoid allocating the arguments object.
  • An optimization for Object.HasOwn which for small numbers of atoms just unrolls the loop.

Fixed

  • Correct type definition for the global BackendConfiguration type - there is no checkCertificate field (62fd0ea)
  • Improve our console.log output for functions (9a97fc1)
  • Refactor our async task implementation to be a generic AsyncTask class instead of separate implementations for each async operation (68dfec7)

Prior change: CLI v10.8.10

Fastly
© Fastly 2024