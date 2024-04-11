JavaScript SDK 3.13.0
Added
- Add KVStore.prototype.delete method (578d858)
Changed
- Update to SpiderMonkey 124.0.2 (e32632e) This release includes:
- An optimization for functions that only use
arguments.lengthto avoid allocating the
argumentsobject.
- An optimization for
Object.HasOwnwhich for small numbers of atoms just unrolls the loop.
Fixed
- Correct type definition for the global BackendConfiguration type - there is no
checkCertificatefield (62fd0ea)
- Improve our console.log output for functions (9a97fc1)
- Refactor our async task implementation to be a generic AsyncTask class instead of separate implementations for each async operation (68dfec7)
