Add origin_offload metric
The Real-Time and Historical Stats responses now include a new metric
origin_offload. The description of
origin_offload was also updated for the Domain Inspector APIs. For Domain Inspector, the metric was previously computed as the ratio of response bytes delivered from the edge compared to what is delivered from origin, between 0 and 1. (
edge_resp_body_bytes +
edge_resp_header_bytes) / (
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes +
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes +
edge_resp_body_bytes +
edge_resp_header_bytes).
