Change /content/edge_check response for slow or large content objects

We've changed how the /content/edge_check endpoint responds in the case of timeouts or when the response is large to make potential issues explicit. If the content resulted in a timeout, the hash key in each content object was previously set to an incorrect hash, which could be misleading. It is now set to error-timeout-$pop for any POPs where it timed out. If the content is too large, the hash key is set to warning-too-large-$pop .