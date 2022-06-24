Subscribe to the RSS feed
Changelog: Fixed
This change log provides information on changes across the Fastly platform, including to the VCL language, our public API, CLI tooling, Rust SDK, JavaScript SDK, Go SDK and AssemblyScript SDK.
- June 24, 2022
- June 13, 2022
- May 30, 2022
- May 20, 2022
- April 5, 2022
- March 14, 2022
- March 1, 2022
- February 24, 2022
- February 3, 2022
- January 21, 2022
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)