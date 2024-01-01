Asynchronous origin requests with an ordered response
Process multiple requests in any order and still generates the same output every time. This example uses an external API to retrieve the names of 10 Star Wars characters, the logs show how the requests run in a different order every time while the output never changes (provided no request fails).
Compute
Use this solution in your Compute service:
- Go
- JavaScript
- Rust
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)