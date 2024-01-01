Code examples in Rust
These code examples have an implementation in Rust. To learn more about using Rust with our Compute platform, see using Rust.
NOTE: Some of the code examples here are also available in languages other than Rust. Being able to see how the same solution can be achieved in other languages is often useful for migrations or learning, so where a code example has multiple implementations, we show all implementations together.
Purge everything under a URL path prefix
Use surrogate keys to link all objects under each path prefix, allowing wildcard purging of all URLs that share a common prefix.
Verify if a web crawler accessing your server really is Googlebot
An implementation of Google's recommended mechanism for verifying googlebot
Mutual TLS to origin
Store your client certificate in a Fastly secret store to enable mTLS on backend requests.
Add a new field to a JSON response
Decorate API responses in JSON format with new fields.
Populate template placeholders in streaming responses
Use a transform stream to search the body of a response and replace simple template placeholders with content generated at the edge, without buffering.
Use a templating library at the edge
Generate an invoice at the edge by rendering an HTML template with the full power of a popular template engine.
Geo-IP API at the edge
Create an API endpoint for fetching geolocation data for the requesting browser, implemented 100% at the edge. The response should show your current approximate location, but no requests to any origin servers.
Tag requests with geolocation data
Add geolocation data about the client browser as extra headers in any requests from Fastly to your origin.
Apply feature flags from an origin API
Park request, make a different request first, use the response to annotate the real origin request (or make decisions about how to route it).
Enforce a paywall using an origin API
Use a custom Paywall header to trigger preflight requests to authenticate every article view with a backend paywall service.
Detect leaked passwords
Detect requests that contain submitted passwords and use a service to determine whether the password has leaked before allowing the request to proceed to origin (data from haveibeenpwned).
Convert timestamps to relative times like '2 hours ago'
Generate relative time datelines at the Edge instead of in the browser or at origin. Better caching, faster rendering, fewer reflows.
Add www. to apex hostname and subdomains
Detect requests that don't include a www. prefix, and redirect to the equivalent path on a hostname that starts with www., usually to make sure there's only one canonical location for your content.
Override TTLs for path prefixes
Set TTLs at the edge based on looking up a path prefix in an edge dictionary.
Push prices or breaking news in real time with Server-Sent-Events
Stream responses to the browser while still receiving data from the origin and also saving it to cache. Great for spreading out server-sent-events streams to millions of users from a single source stream.
Map IPv6 addresses to IPv4 address space
Create an identifier that looks like an IPv4 address if the user has made their request using IPv6. Useful for origin servers that require an IPv4 address for some reason.
Capture and aggregate log data from client devices
Collect and aggregate log data submitted from browsers directly into S3 or another log store without having to handle the traffic at your origin.
Use microservices to divide up a domain
Send request to different origin servers based on the URL path.
Replace origin errors with 'safe' responses
Detect specified response statuses from backends and instead serve a precomposed error page or error content generated at the edge.
Answer CORS OPTIONS preflight requests at the edge
Browsers send OPTIONS requests before performing cross-origin POSTs. You can answer these requests directly from the edge.
Apply HTTP basic auth to private endpoints
Store username/password list in an edge dictionary, authorize user at the edge, reject requests that don't have correct credentials.
Serve robots.txt from the edge
Serve full text of robots.txt as a synthetic response to avoid requests hitting your origin.
Load balance randomly across multiple backends
Load balance requests randomly across multiple backends, dropping them automatically if they become unhealthy.
Load balance to optimise upstream caching with hash directors
Map requests to backends consistently, which can be useful to improve your internal cache and replication efficiency.
Sticky sessions using client directors
Map requests to backends based on user ID (a.k.a., "sticky sessions").
Log the data you need for actionable insights
Emit logging data to your chosen log endpoint from any VCL stage, not just vcl_log.
Serve small binary assets direct from edge
Serve binary objects, such as images, directly from edge configuration.
Create self-destructing URLs for time-limited access
Make URLs expire after a configurable period.
Enable modern web security headers to all responses
Go from an F to an A grade on securityheaders.io by adding security policy headers to your responses at the edge.
Add, remove or change HTTP headers
Fastly can easily read and write HTTP headers at multiple stages of the request/response cycle.
Rewrite URL path
Receive a request for one path but request a different path from origin, without a redirect.
Filter query string parameters
Add, remove, and sort querystring parameters.
Change request method
Change PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS and others to POST, or vice versa, to help integrate incompatible client and server apps.
Client public IP API at the edge
Quickly fetch the user's public IP from an API endpoint on your own domain, with no origin.
Add or remove cookies
Read individual cookies, set new cookies in response.
Filter cookies or other structured headers
Rewrite headers to keep only keys that you want to allow, similar to `querystring.filter_except` but for headers rather than querystrings.
Remove trailing slashes to normalize URLs
Treat URLs with and without suffixed slashes as equivalent, or redirect URLs with slashes to the version without.
Caching responses to POST requests
By default, Fastly does not cache responses to POST requests. But you can enable this if you wish.
Regular expression capturing patterns
Capture regex pattern groups to use in matching url segments and more.
Ban bad IPs for a fixed period
Block a list of IP addresses from accessing your service and include an expiry time.
Apply CAPTCHA to high risk requests
Intercept suspicious traffic and display a CAPTCHA challenge. If the user passes, allow the request to go to the origin server.
Normalize requests to increase cache efficiency
Improve cache performance by normalizing requests. Filter and reorder query params, convert to lowercase, filter headers, and more.
Search and replace in strings
Use regular expression substitution functions to map paths, strip extraneous slashes, and more.
Google Cloud Storage origin (public)
Use a public GCS bucket as a backend for your Fastly service.
Google Cloud Storage origin (private)
Use AWS compat mode to make authenticated requests to your GCS bucket.
AWS S3 bucket origin (private)
Use AWS authenticated requests (signature version 4) to protect communication between your Fastly service and AWS.
Azure blob storage bucket origin (private)
Use Microsoft Azure authenticated requests to protect communication between your Fastly service and Azure.
Log request data to Google BigQuery
Build raw JSON strings matching your BigQuery table schema to send log data to BigQuery.
Extract a substring from a string value
Isolate a portion of a string identified by a range of characters.
POST to GET rewrite using a Base64-encoded querystring
To allow caching of POST requests, consider rewriting them as GET requests at the edge.
Set PCI flag to disable persistent cache storage
PCI-compliant caching requires caching only in volatile storage, which you can enable with beresp.pci in VCL.
Smoke test a new origin
Send a copy of your traffic to a test origin before returning a response from production.
Prevent hotlinking of product images by third party websites
Detect and reject requests from third party websites that attempt to embed your images on their pages.
Decompress and read gzipped responses
When you need to work on API and text responses from backends that support gzip.
Prohibit browser caching
Ensure resources are not cached on the front end, while allowing caching within Fastly.
Clean backend responses
Remove headers added by backends that you don't want to emit to the browser, like amz- or goog- headers.
Follow redirects at the edge
Protect clients from redirects by chasing them internally at the edge, and then return the eventual non-redirect response.
Remove querystring from static assets
Use the new Sec-Fetch-Dest header or URL patterns to identify assets that should not allow querystrings to be part of the cache key.
Geofence / block access to content by region
Group countries to cache content by custom regions or reject requests from some regions entirely.
Set Google Analytics _ga cookie
Due to ITP 2.1 restrictions, cookies set in JavaScript may be limited to a 7-day TTL. Set your Google Analytics cookie on the edge to avoid this.
Auto retry a secondary backend
If primary backend fails, retry with a different backend without caching the failure or reducing cache efficiency.
Anonymize client IPs for logging
Strip the last octet or compute a hash of client IP address for anonymization.
Log the IP version (IPv4/IPv6)
Identify which type of IP address was used by the client connecting to your Fastly service.
Send HTTP Basic Auth in request to origin
Convert a password sent by the client in the querystring into a Authorization header to your origin server.
Cache POST/GraphQL query responses
GraphQL query requests are POSTs, but responses to POST typically can't be cached. Convert it to a querystring on a GET request to allow Fastly to cache GraphQL (or any HTTP POST) request.
Base64 URL path segments
Unknown data in URL paths can result in invalid URLs, but base64url is designed to be URL-safe.
Check validity of inputs using a non-crypto hash
Block or identify syntactically invalid requests at the edge by using a hash function of your choice.
Authenticate JSON Web Tokens at the edge
Decode the popular JWT format to verify user session tokens before forwarding trusted authentication data to your origin.
Use A/B testing to personalize responses
Serve different responses to separate user cohorts.
Redirect old URLs at the edge
Use a dictionary of URL mappings to serve your redirects at lightning speed.
Flatten the curve of major traffic spikes with a waiting room
A totally stateless solution to hold back new users for a minimum waiting period to smooth out spikes in traffic.
Add time zone offset to requests
Divide the world into time bands of custom size and forward time zone data to your origin server.
Perform redirects with wildcard patterns using an edge dictionary
Match URL prefixes and make use of configurable response status and querystring preservation.
CenturyLink-compatible token validation
Validate your CenturyLink tokens for access to video stream playlists.
Asynchronous origin requests with an ordered response
Process multiple requests in any order and still generates the same output every time. This example uses an external API to retrieve the names of 10 Star Wars characters, the logs show how the requests run in a different order every time while the output never changes (provided no request fails).
Perform multiple origin requests asynchronously
Handle third-party requests as they are resolved.
Slowing down responses (tarpit)
Force a response to be delivered very slowly to reduce the rate at which an attacker can send requests.
Enrich image responses with EXIF metadata
Use the `exif` Rust crate to decorate a backend response with image metadata.
Generate a QR code
Use open source libraries to dynamically serve a QR code based on query parameters.
Use dynamic backends to follow redirects
Create a dynamic backend from the redirect response, and then get a response from the dynamic backend.
Backend health status API
Create an HTTP API for real time backend health status
Protect PNGs for Acropalypse
Remove extraneous data from PNG files created using screenshotting tools
Block bad user-agents
Check for known bad bots and crawlers and deny traffic.
Rewrite url based on the subdomain
Check for a subdomain and rewrite the URL path.
Deny access to certain file types
Check for specific URL extensions and deny access with a 403.
Block all traffic from certain countries
Check for a country code on an incoming request, and if it's present, deny access with a 403.
Use surrogate key purges for purge-all and single URL purge
Surrogate key purges are fast and flexible and can be used in place of single URL purge and purge-all.
Use regionally distributed origin servers
If you have multiple hosting locations, Fastly can route traffic to the closest one.
Pass all requests
Disable edge caching and skip the Fastly readthrough cache for every request, ensuring nothing is cached at the edge.
Read environment variables
Read values from Fastly-defined env vars in Compute programs.
Register a dynamic backend
Backends can be defined at runtime in compute applications to make requests to any host on the internet.
All code on this page is provided under both the BSD and MIT open source licenses.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)