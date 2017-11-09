Azure blob storage bucket origin (private)
Use Microsoft Azure authenticated requests to protect communication between your Fastly service and Azure.
package.json
JavaScript
{"dependencies":{"crypto-js":"^4.1.1"}}
index.js
JavaScript
/// <reference types="@fastly/js-compute" />import * as crypto from "crypto-js";
// The name of your Azure Storage Accountconst ACCOUNT_NAME = "computeatedgedemo";// The Azure Storage Account shared key from your Azure Storage developer's account. It must be Base64 decoded.const ACCOUNT_KEY = "XXXXXXXX";// The backend domain name needs to be set as STORAGE_ACCOUNT_NAME.blob.core.windows.netconst HOST = "computeatedgedemo.blob.core.windows.net";const BLOB_CONTAINER_NAME = "compute-at-edge-demo";const MS_API_VERSION = "2017-11-09";
addEventListener("fetch", (event) => event.respondWith(handleRequest(event)));
async function handleRequest(event) { let req = fixupURL(event.request);
// Only generate authorize header for GET and HEAD request // Pass PURGE to backend as it is // Block other kinds of method if (req.method === "GET" || req.method === "HEAD") { authorizeRequest(req);
let res = await fetch(req, { backend: "azure_backend", });
// Remove MS headers returned from Azure Blob res.headers.delete("x-ms-request-id"); res.headers.delete("x-ms-blob-type"); res.headers.delete("x-ms-server-encrypted"); res.headers.delete("x-ms-version"); res.headers.delete("x-ms-creation-time"); res.headers.delete("x-ms-lease-status"); res.headers.delete("x-ms-lease-state"); res.headers.delete("content-md5"); res.headers.delete("server");
return res; } else if (req.method === "PURGE") { // When doing the purge, we need to make sure the cache key matches // Cache key is cacualted from URL and HOST header of request sent to backend // URL of backend request has no query string req.headers.set("host", HOST);
return await fetch(req, { backend: "azure_backend", }); } else { return new Response("This method is not allowed", { status: 405 }); }}
function authorizeRequest(req) { // The timestamp format should be something like // Fri, 01 Jan 2021 00:14:22 GMT const timestamp = new Date().toUTCString();
// Decode base64 format access key to binary key const decodedKey = crypto.enc.Base64.parse(ACCOUNT_KEY);
// Canonical headers must be sorted and concatenated with newlines. // If there are query params there is a separate spec for that, not supported here yet const canonicalizedHeaders = `x-ms-date:${timestamp}\nx-ms-version:${MS_API_VERSION}\n`;
// Canonical Resource is /account/cotainer/object const url = new URL(req.url); const canonicalizedResource = `/${ACCOUNT_NAME}${url.pathname}`; console.log(`canonicalizedResource = ${canonicalizedResource}`);
// Construct everything properly before signing // We are adding 4 newlines here, however the spec says we // can override any of these 4 headers with values if we want. // For now we are just blanking them out const stringToSign = `GET\n\n\n\n${canonicalizedHeaders}${canonicalizedResource}`; // HMAC-sign with SHA256 and Base64-encode the result const signature_binary = hmacSha256(decodedKey, stringToSign); const signature = crypto.enc.Base64.stringify(signature_binary);
const authorization = `SharedKeyLite ${ACCOUNT_NAME}:${signature}`;
req.headers.set("host", HOST); req.headers.set("authorization", authorization); req.headers.set("x-ms-date", timestamp); req.headers.set("x-ms-version", MS_API_VERSION);
console.log(`Path: ${url.pathname}, Authorization: ${authorization}`);}
function fixupURL(req) { let url = new URL(req.url); // Ignore the query string from client url.search = ""; // Request path for azure storage is /container/object url.pathname = `/${BLOB_CONTAINER_NAME}${url.pathname}`;
return new Request(url, req);}
function hmacSha256(signingKey, stringToSign) { return crypto.HmacSHA256(stringToSign, signingKey, { asBytes: true });}
