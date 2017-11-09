Azure blob storage bucket origin (private)

Use Microsoft Azure authenticated requests to protect communication between your Fastly service and Azure.

VCL

Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):

Compute

Use this solution in your Compute service:

JavaScript Rust package.json JavaScript { "dependencies" : { "crypto-js" : "^4.1.1" } } index.js JavaScript import * as crypto from "crypto-js" ; const ACCOUNT_NAME = "computeatedgedemo" ; const ACCOUNT_KEY = "XXXXXXXX" ; const HOST = "computeatedgedemo.blob.core.windows.net" ; const BLOB_CONTAINER_NAME = "compute-at-edge-demo" ; const MS_API_VERSION = "2017-11-09" ; addEventListener ( "fetch" , ( event ) => event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event ) ) ) ; async function handleRequest ( event ) { let req = fixupURL ( event . request ) ; if ( req . method === "GET" || req . method === "HEAD" ) { authorizeRequest ( req ) ; let res = await fetch ( req , { backend : "azure_backend" , } ) ; res . headers . delete ( "x-ms-request-id" ) ; res . headers . delete ( "x-ms-blob-type" ) ; res . headers . delete ( "x-ms-server-encrypted" ) ; res . headers . delete ( "x-ms-version" ) ; res . headers . delete ( "x-ms-creation-time" ) ; res . headers . delete ( "x-ms-lease-status" ) ; res . headers . delete ( "x-ms-lease-state" ) ; res . headers . delete ( "content-md5" ) ; res . headers . delete ( "server" ) ; return res ; } else if ( req . method === "PURGE" ) { req . headers . set ( "host" , HOST ) ; return await fetch ( req , { backend : "azure_backend" , } ) ; } else { return new Response ( "This method is not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; } } function authorizeRequest ( req ) { const timestamp = new Date ( ) . toUTCString ( ) ; const decodedKey = crypto . enc . Base64 . parse ( ACCOUNT_KEY ) ; const canonicalizedHeaders = ` x-ms-date: ${ timestamp }

x-ms-version: ${ MS_API_VERSION }

` ; const url = new URL ( req . url ) ; const canonicalizedResource = ` / ${ ACCOUNT_NAME } ${ url . pathname } ` ; console . log ( ` canonicalizedResource = ${ canonicalizedResource } ` ) ; const stringToSign = ` GET







${ canonicalizedHeaders } ${ canonicalizedResource } ` ; const signature_binary = hmacSha256 ( decodedKey , stringToSign ) ; const signature = crypto . enc . Base64 . stringify ( signature_binary ) ; const authorization = ` SharedKeyLite ${ ACCOUNT_NAME } : ${ signature } ` ; req . headers . set ( "host" , HOST ) ; req . headers . set ( "authorization" , authorization ) ; req . headers . set ( "x-ms-date" , timestamp ) ; req . headers . set ( "x-ms-version" , MS_API_VERSION ) ; console . log ( ` Path: ${ url . pathname } , Authorization: ${ authorization } ` ) ; } function fixupURL ( req ) { let url = new URL ( req . url ) ; url . search = "" ; url . pathname = ` / ${ BLOB_CONTAINER_NAME } ${ url . pathname } ` ; return new Request ( url , req ) ; } function hmacSha256 ( signingKey , stringToSign ) { return crypto . HmacSHA256 ( stringToSign , signingKey , { asBytes : true } ) ; }