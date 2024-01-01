Use shielding to funnel origin requests though one Fastly POP
Shielding directs requests through two Fastly POPs instead of one, improving cache hit ratio and reducing traffic to your origin.
VCL
Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):
