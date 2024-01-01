Google Cloud Storage origin (private)

Use AWS compat mode to make authenticated requests to your GCS bucket.

JavaScript Rust package.json JavaScript { "dependencies" : { "crypto-js" : "^4.1.1" , "date-fns" : "^2.28.0" } } index.js JavaScript import * as crypto from 'crypto-js' ; import { formatISO } from 'date-fns' ; const EMPTY_HASH = 'e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855' ; const ACCESS_ID = 'XXXXXXXX' const SECRET = 'YYYYYYYY' const GCS_REGION = 'asia-northeast1' ; const GCS_SERVICE = 'storage' ; const GCS_BUCKET_NAME = 'compute-at-edge-demo' ; const HOST = ` ${ GCS_BUCKET_NAME } .storage.googleapis.com ` ; const SIGNED_HEADERS = 'host;x-goog-content-sha256;x-goog-date' ; addEventListener ( 'fetch' , event => event . respondWith ( handleRequest ( event ) ) ) ; async function handleRequest ( event ) { let req = removeQuery ( event . request ) ; if ( req . method === 'GET' || req . method === 'HEAD' ) { authorizeRequest ( req ) ; let res = await fetch ( req , { backend : 'gcs_backend' , } ) ; res . headers . delete ( 'x-guploader-uploadid' ) ; res . headers . delete ( 'x-goog-hash' ) ; res . headers . delete ( 'x-goog-storage-class' ) ; res . headers . delete ( 'server' ) ; res . headers . delete ( 'alt-svc' ) ; return res ; } else if ( req . method === 'PURGE' ) { req . headers . set ( 'host' , HOST ) ; return await fetch ( req , { backend : 'gcs_backend' , } ) ; } else { return new Response ( "This method is not allowed" , { status : 405 } ) ; } } function authorizeRequest ( req ) { const timeStampISO8601Format = formatISO ( new Date ( ) , { format : 'basic' } ) ; const YYYYMMDD = timeStampISO8601Format . slice ( 0 , 8 ) ; console . log ( YYYYMMDD ) ; const canonicalRequest = generateCanonicalRequest ( req , timeStampISO8601Format ) ; console . log ( ` canonicalRequest = ${ canonicalRequest } ` ) ; const stringToSign = generateStringToSign ( timeStampISO8601Format , YYYYMMDD , canonicalRequest ) ; console . log ( ` stringToSign = ${ stringToSign } ` ) ; const signature = generateSignature ( YYYYMMDD , stringToSign ) ; console . log ( ` signature = ${ signature } ` ) ; const authorizationValue = ` GOOG4-HMAC-SHA256 Credential= ${ ACCESS_ID } / ${ YYYYMMDD } / ${ GCS_REGION } / ${ GCS_SERVICE } /goog4_request,SignedHeaders= ${ SIGNED_HEADERS } ,Signature= ${ signature } ` ; console . log ( ` authorizationValue = ${ authorizationValue } ` ) ; req . headers . set ( 'host' , HOST ) ; req . headers . set ( 'authorization' , authorizationValue ) ; req . headers . set ( 'x-goog-content-sha256' , EMPTY_HASH ) ; req . headers . set ( 'x-goog-date' , timeStampISO8601Format ) ; } function generateCanonicalRequest ( req , timeStampISO8601Format ) { const httpMethod = req . method ; const url = new URL ( req . url ) ; const decoded = decodeURIComponent ( url . pathname ) ; const encoded = encodeURIComponent ( decoded ) ; const canonicalUri = encoded . replaceAll ( '%2F' , '/' ) ; const canonicalQuery = '' ; const canonicalHeaders = ` host: ${ HOST }

x-goog-content-sha256: ${ EMPTY_HASH }

x-goog-date: ${ timeStampISO8601Format }

` ; return ` ${ httpMethod }

${ canonicalUri }

${ canonicalQuery }

${ canonicalHeaders }

${ SIGNED_HEADERS }

${ EMPTY_HASH } ` ; } function generateStringToSign ( timeStampISO8601Format , YYYYMMDD , canonicalRequest ) { const scope = ` ${ YYYYMMDD } / ${ GCS_REGION } / ${ GCS_SERVICE } /goog4_request ` ; const hashedCanonicalRequest = crypto . SHA256 ( canonicalRequest ) ; return ` GOOG4-HMAC-SHA256

${ timeStampISO8601Format }

${ scope }

${ hashedCanonicalRequest } ` ; } function generateSignature ( YYYYMMDD , stringToSign ) { const round1 = hmacSha256 ( 'GOOG4' + SECRET , YYYYMMDD ) ; const round2 = hmacSha256 ( round1 , GCS_REGION ) ; const round3 = hmacSha256 ( round2 , GCS_SERVICE ) ; const round4 = hmacSha256 ( round3 , 'goog4_request' ) ; return hmacSha256 ( round4 , stringToSign ) ; } function removeQuery ( req ) { let url = new URL ( req . url ) ; url . search = new URLSearchParams ( ) ; return new Request ( url . toJSON ( ) , req ) ; } function hmacSha256 ( signingKey , stringToSign ) { return crypto . HmacSHA256 ( stringToSign , signingKey , { asBytes : true } ) ; }