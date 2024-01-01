Google Cloud Storage origin (private)
Use AWS compat mode to make authenticated requests to your GCS bucket.
package.json
JavaScript
{"dependencies":{"crypto-js":"^4.1.1","date-fns":"^2.28.0"}}
index.js
JavaScript
import * as crypto from 'crypto-js';import { formatISO } from 'date-fns';
// Hash of empty string, used for authentication string generation// caculated from crypto.SHA256('');const EMPTY_HASH = 'e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855';// The GCS access id that is linked to a specific service or user account.const ACCESS_ID = 'XXXXXXXX'// A 40-character Base-64 encoded string that is linked to the access ID above.const SECRET = 'YYYYYYYY'const GCS_REGION = 'asia-northeast1';const GCS_SERVICE = 'storage';const GCS_BUCKET_NAME = 'compute-at-edge-demo';const HOST = `${GCS_BUCKET_NAME}.storage.googleapis.com`;const SIGNED_HEADERS = 'host;x-goog-content-sha256;x-goog-date';
addEventListener('fetch', event => event.respondWith(handleRequest(event)));
async function handleRequest(event) { // Ignore the query string from client let req = removeQuery(event.request); // Only generate authorize header for GET and HEAD request // Pass PURGE to backend as it is // Block other kinds of method if (req.method === 'GET' || req.method === 'HEAD') { authorizeRequest(req);
let res = await fetch(req, { backend: 'gcs_backend', });
// Remove some headers returned from GCS res.headers.delete('x-guploader-uploadid'); res.headers.delete('x-goog-hash'); res.headers.delete('x-goog-storage-class'); res.headers.delete('server'); res.headers.delete('alt-svc');
return res; } else if (req.method === 'PURGE') { // When doing the purge, we need to make sure the cache key matches // Cache key is cacualted from URL and HOST header of request sent to backend // URL of backend request has no query string req.headers.set('host', HOST);
return await fetch(req, { backend: 'gcs_backend', }); } else { return new Response("This method is not allowed", { status: 405 }); }}
// Call the tasks and build the request with the authorization headerfunction authorizeRequest(req) { const timeStampISO8601Format = formatISO(new Date(), { format: 'basic' }); const YYYYMMDD = timeStampISO8601Format.slice(0, 8);
console.log(YYYYMMDD); const canonicalRequest = generateCanonicalRequest(req, timeStampISO8601Format); console.log(`canonicalRequest = ${canonicalRequest}`);
const stringToSign = generateStringToSign(timeStampISO8601Format, YYYYMMDD, canonicalRequest); console.log(`stringToSign = ${stringToSign}`);
const signature = generateSignature(YYYYMMDD, stringToSign); console.log(`signature = ${signature}`);
const authorizationValue = `GOOG4-HMAC-SHA256 Credential=${ACCESS_ID}/${YYYYMMDD}/${GCS_REGION}/${GCS_SERVICE}/goog4_request,SignedHeaders=${SIGNED_HEADERS},Signature=${signature}`; console.log(`authorizationValue = ${authorizationValue}`);
req.headers.set('host', HOST); req.headers.set('authorization', authorizationValue); req.headers.set('x-goog-content-sha256',EMPTY_HASH); req.headers.set('x-goog-date', timeStampISO8601Format);}
// Task 1: Create a Canonical Request// https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/authentication/canonical-requestsfunction generateCanonicalRequest(req, timeStampISO8601Format) { const httpMethod = req.method;
// Do url decode and re-encode in case some client are not do url encoding. // https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/authentication/canonical-requests#about-resource-path const url = new URL(req.url); const decoded = decodeURIComponent(url.pathname); const encoded = encodeURIComponent(decoded); const canonicalUri = encoded.replaceAll('%2F', '/');
const canonicalQuery = ''; const canonicalHeaders = `host:${HOST}\nx-goog-content-sha256:${EMPTY_HASH}\nx-goog-date:${timeStampISO8601Format}\n`;
return `${httpMethod}\n${canonicalUri}\n${canonicalQuery}\n${canonicalHeaders}\n${SIGNED_HEADERS}\n${EMPTY_HASH}`;}
// Task 2: Create a String to Sign// https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/authentication/signatures#string-to-signfunction generateStringToSign(timeStampISO8601Format, YYYYMMDD, canonicalRequest) { const scope = `${YYYYMMDD}/${GCS_REGION}/${GCS_SERVICE}/goog4_request`; const hashedCanonicalRequest = crypto.SHA256(canonicalRequest);
return `GOOG4-HMAC-SHA256\n${timeStampISO8601Format}\n${scope}\n${hashedCanonicalRequest}`;}
// Task 3: Calculate Signature// https://cloud.google.com/storage/docs/authentication/signatures#signing-processfunction generateSignature(YYYYMMDD, stringToSign) { const round1 = hmacSha256('GOOG4' + SECRET, YYYYMMDD); const round2 = hmacSha256(round1, GCS_REGION); const round3 = hmacSha256(round2, GCS_SERVICE); const round4 = hmacSha256(round3, 'goog4_request');
return hmacSha256(round4, stringToSign);}
function removeQuery(req) { let url = new URL(req.url); url.search = new URLSearchParams();
return new Request(url.toJSON(), req);}
function hmacSha256(signingKey, stringToSign) { return crypto.HmacSHA256(stringToSign, signingKey, { asBytes: true });}
