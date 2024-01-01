Use content-type of response to trigger image optimization
Typically requests are flagged for IO before they are sent to a backend, but using a restart in VCL, you can inspect a response before deciding whether to optimize it.
VCL
Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):
User contributed notesBETA
