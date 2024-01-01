Map IPv6 addresses to IPv4 address space
Create an identifier that looks like an IPv4 address if the user has made their request using IPv6. Useful for origin servers that require an IPv4 address for some reason.
VCL
Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):
Compute
Use this solution in your Compute service:
- JavaScript
- Rust
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)