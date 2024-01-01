Schedule a cache invalidation at a predefined time
Purge your edge cache automatically at a certain time. This may cause an inrush of traffic to origin at the scheduled time and should be used with care.
VCL
Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)