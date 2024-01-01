Support caching of OPTIONS requests
Normally OPTIONS requests aren't cacheable. Allow caching of OPTIONS by converting the request to a GET and back to OPTIONS if it's a cache miss.
VCL
Use this solution in your VCL service (click RUN below to test this solution or clone it to make changes):
