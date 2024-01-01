TLS Certificates
A TLS certificate is used to terminate TLS traffic for one or more of your TLS domains.
Data model
cert_blob
|string
|The PEM-formatted certificate blob. Required.
name
|string
|A customizable name for your certificate. Defaults to the certificate's Common Name or first Subject Alternative Names (SAN) entry. Optional.
relationships.tls_domains.id
|string
|The domain name.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
tls_certificate]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate. Read-only.
issued_to
|string
|The hostname for which a certificate was issued. Read-only.
issuer
|string
|The certificate authority that issued the certificate. Read-only.
not_after
|string
|Time-stamp (GMT) when the certificate will expire. Must be in the future to be used to terminate TLS traffic. Read-only.
not_before
|string
|Time-stamp (GMT) when the certificate will become valid. Must be in the past to be used to terminate TLS traffic. Read-only.
replace
|boolean
|A recommendation from Fastly indicating the key associated with this certificate is in need of rotation. Read-only.
serial_number
|string
|A value assigned by the issuer that is unique to a certificate. Read-only.
signature_algorithm
|string
|The algorithm used to sign the certificate. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
User contributed notesBETA
