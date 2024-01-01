  1. Home
TLS Certificates

A TLS certificate is used to terminate TLS traffic for one or more of your TLS domains.

Data model

cert_blobstringThe PEM-formatted certificate blob. Required.
namestringA customizable name for your certificate. Defaults to the certificate's Common Name or first Subject Alternative Names (SAN) entry. Optional.
relationships.tls_domains.idstringThe domain name.
typestringResource type. [Default tls_certificate]
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS certificate. Read-only.
issued_tostringThe hostname for which a certificate was issued. Read-only.
issuerstringThe certificate authority that issued the certificate. Read-only.
not_afterstringTime-stamp (GMT) when the certificate will expire. Must be in the future to be used to terminate TLS traffic. Read-only.
not_beforestringTime-stamp (GMT) when the certificate will become valid. Must be in the past to be used to terminate TLS traffic. Read-only.
replacebooleanA recommendation from Fastly indicating the key associated with this certificate is in need of rotation. Read-only.
serial_numberstringA value assigned by the issuer that is unique to a certificate. Read-only.
signature_algorithmstringThe algorithm used to sign the certificate. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List TLS certificates

GET/tls/certificates

Create a TLS certificate

POST/tls/certificates

Get a TLS certificate

GET/tls/certificates/tls_certificate_id

Delete a TLS certificate

DELETE/tls/certificates/tls_certificate_id

Update a TLS certificate

PATCH/tls/certificates/tls_certificate_id

