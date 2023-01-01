Q3 2020 This quarter Fastly has made great strides to bring Fastly to the Google Cloud Marketplace and strengthen our security portfolio. Fastly is the first edge cloud network to be available in the GCP marketplace. On the security side, Fastly WAF and TLS 1.3 are functional in General Availability with TLS Commercial CA option with Globalsign in Limited Availability. We also continue to improve our existing products and services such as Fastly Image Optimizer, Terraform support, real-time logging, and network performance. The Diff view in the Fastly app has also been adjusted to upgrade usability.

Q2 2020 We are excited to announce another quarter of updates and launches. Our network capacity has reached 100 tbps, a proud milestone for our team. Our Developer Hub is up and running, helping Fastly customers get the most from our platform. On the logging front, we added a Datadog endpoint in limited availability. In the Fastly App, Audit View is now available to all Fastly users along with additional user experience enhancements. And at the start of the quarter, the Round Robin director was officially retired.

Q1 2020 We began 2020 by launching Origin Connect and Cloud Optimizer as we continually strive to improve performance and reliability. We also enabled Force SSO with SAML, adding another layer of security to our platform, and Image Optimizer, a feature built to Auto Optimize and reduce individual image analysis. On the logging front, we moved Elasticsearch to General Availability and several other endpoints to Limited Availability. We also continue to improve our Varnish stack. For more information on recent releases, continue reading below.

Q4 2019 In Q4 2019, we ended the year with a bang by launching Fastly TLS and Concierge TLS into General Availability (GA). We also announced Compute@Edge, the next step in Fastly’s edge computing capabilities and performed a demo at our customer summit, Altitude NYC. In addition to our exciting new launches, we continually extend our network, enhance our Fastly control panel, and add to our Varnish stack. For more information on recent releases, continue reading below.

Q2 2019 In Q2, we added support for several new logging endpoints, enhanced the user experience in our control panel, improved our Terraform provider support, and now provide more flexibility over how content is delivered over our network to help customers better control their delivery costs. We also brought our total global number of Fastly POPs to 64, along with 52 Tbps of connected network capacity (as of 6/30/19).

Q3 2019 In Q3 2019, we moved Media Shield and Segmented Caching to GA, improved the UI of the “Add a domain” feature within the Fastly app control panel, restructured the navigation of Fastly’s documentation site based on customer feedback and usability testing, added support for the latest version of Terraform, and added Elasticsearch as an endpoint to our Real-Time Log Streaming feature. Continue reading for details on this quarters’ releases.

Q1 2019 In Q1 2019, we focused on increasing the scalability of our edge cloud network, with the release of several new features in general availability (GA) and limited availability (LA). We also brought online several new POPs, bringing the global number of Fastly POPs to 60 and increasing our total connected edge capacity to 45 Tbps.

Q4 2018 In Q4, we released several new features in general availability (GA) and limited availability (LA). We also brought online three new POPs, bringing our total global number of Fastly POPs to 57 and bringing our total connected edge capacity to 37.5 Tbps.

Q3 2018 In Q3, we added an assortment of new features and increased the size of our network. We introduced functionality to further enhance security at scale, decrease time to first byte for large and encrypted files, add basic effects to images, and more. We also brought our total global number of Fastly POPs to 54, along with 26 Tbps of connected network capacity. Read on to learn what we’ve been up to last quarter.

Q1'18 - Q2'18 In Q2, we added several new offerings and expanded our network. We introduced Fastly Quick Value packages, rolled out a new dashboard for WAF, added image montage functionality to our Image Optimizer, and made several user management enhancements. We also brought our total global number of Fastly POPs to 51 along with 22 Tbps of connected network capacity. Read on to learn what we’ve been up to last quarter.

Q4'17 - Q1'18 In Q1, we released a number of new features and made considerable expansions to our global network. We introduced two new user interfaces, added confirmations to service rollbacks, implemented new customer support initiatives, and more, all while adding new POPs in Canada, Chile, and India. Read on to learn what we’ve been up to last quarter.