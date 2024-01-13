See the methodology behind how we got these numbers.

Secure : Fastly minimizes the attack surface area present in most multi-tenant serverless platforms through our isolation technology, which creates/destroys a sandbox in microseconds for each individual request our platform processes–unlike with V8 instances.

Real-Time Visibility: Our real-time log streaming, to a provider of choice, provides instant visibility into traffic, performance, potential threats, and troubleshooting. Eliminate black boxes and access granular visibility at every stage of the request path, from origin to edge.

Control and Configurability: Full configurability gives you control over your content, caching, and roll-backs. Fastly is DevOps and CI/CD friendly, and always API-first.

Performance: A better network accelerates your web and app performance and delivers true real-time features. Deliver faster, cache more, and purge instantly (150ms Mean Purge Time) by doing more from the edge and less from your origin.

Architecture: Fastly is differentiated from legacy CDNs by being built for the modern internet. We have powerful POPs on one network to cache more and deliver faster.

Move to a better network. We are committed to making the switch as seamless as possible.

“With Fastly, we can configure and tweak our platform continuously. We continue to see performance improvements and saw an 18% performance improvement in time to first byte (TTFB), which is impressive.HTTP/3 combined with Brotli, a new compression system, gives our customers better performance and a much faster experience.”

David Annez, Head of Engineering, Loveholidays

“Because I'm an engineer, if I have questions they are usually pretty technical. It's a joy to work with support people that get the technical questions I have. And anytime I open a support ticket with Fastly, I get a response that same day from the right person with the technical proficiency to help me figure out my problem.”

Brian Benns, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, GIPHY

“We chose Fastly because of its flexibility. Fastly opens up the entire configuration to us; we can do whatever we want and then push it out. You can’t do that with any other CDN. Most CDNs have a complex UI that you have to mess with, and you have to access an engineer to make config changes. Fastly saves us time and energy.”

Alan Schaaf, Founder and CEO of Imgur