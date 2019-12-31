Six years as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud WAAP**

Simplified bot management: For customers needing enhanced visibility and control over bot traffic, Fastly Bot Manager takes advantage of the same accuracy, visibility and ease of use of our Next-Gen WAF in a powerful, flexible package.

Easy to manage: Rapid deployment, high accuracy, and a “set it and forget it” view means low overhead and reduced headcount to maintain the WAF. This translates to a faster path to achieving your security goals and frees up your team to focus on innovation.

DevSecOps-friendly: Unlike legacy WAFs, which force developers outside of their toolchain environments to see and fix issues, Fastly’s API-first security portfolio offers single-click integrations with common development and operations alerting engines, chat-ops, project management, and incident tracking systems.

Deploy anywhere: While Akamai can only deploy in the cloud, the Next-Gen WAF rapidly deploys and protects everywhere your apps operate–in the cloud, containers, and at the edge–and all on one network.

Improve visibility: Unlike traditional WAFs, Fastly's Next-Gen WAF also leverages Signals – clear, easy-to-understand labels attached to requests. These Signals provide deep visibility into traffic behavior, helping you quickly identify, understand, and respond to potential threats.

Reduce false positives: Fastly Next-Gen WAF's SmartParse detection engine ensures highly accurate, contextual classification of attack traffic, eliminating the need for the numerous, maintenance-intensive regex rulesets required by Akamai. This results in fewer false positives and less tuning toil .

"The signals-based technology of the Next-Gen WAF lets us do more targeted blocking rather than blocking entire content types or countries."

Marc Gillitzer, Senior Director of Technology, Life Time

“Fastly's new Bot Management solution provides granular visibility and rule setting capability to let the good traffic in and keep the bad traffic out, which will help us protect our content and reduce infrastructure costs.”

Paul Laleu, CTO, Le Monde

“Fastly Managed Security Service is expanding our security capability—from bot protection to rate limiting to emerging threats. And we'll be able to continue to expand to our protection over time.”