Fastly Security

Fastly delivers advanced app and API protection compared to Akamai

SecurityCompetitive

Fastly's Next-Gen WAF outperforms Akamai's with real-time threat detection, superior performance, and seamless integration. Experience faster incident response, comprehensive support, and unmatched flexibility on our global network.

On this page

Why move to Fastly?

90% stat

Almost 90% of Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF customers are in full blocking mode*

6x stat

Six years as a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud WAAP**

  • Reduce false positives: Fastly Next-Gen WAF's SmartParse detection engine ensures highly accurate, contextual classification of attack traffic, eliminating the need for the numerous, maintenance-intensive regex rulesets required by Akamai. This results in fewer false positives and less tuning toil.

  • Improve visibility: Unlike traditional WAFs, Fastly's Next-Gen WAF also leverages Signals – clear, easy-to-understand labels attached to requests. These Signals provide deep visibility into traffic behavior, helping you quickly identify, understand, and respond to potential threats.

  • Deploy anywhere: While Akamai can only deploy in the cloud, the Next-Gen WAF rapidly deploys and protects everywhere your apps operate–in the cloud, containers, and at the edge–and all on one network. 

  • DevSecOps-friendly: Unlike legacy WAFs, which force developers outside of their toolchain environments to see and fix issues, Fastly’s API-first security portfolio offers single-click integrations with common development and operations alerting engines, chat-ops, project management, and incident tracking systems.

  • Easy to manage: Rapid deployment, high accuracy, and a “set it and forget it” view means low overhead and reduced headcount to maintain the WAF. This translates to a faster path to achieving your security goals and frees up your team to focus on innovation.

  • Simplified bot management: For customers needing enhanced visibility and control over bot traffic, Fastly Bot Manager takes advantage of the same accuracy, visibility and ease of use of our Next-Gen WAF in a powerful, flexible package. 

  • Superior support: With a 98% customer satisfaction score, Fastly leads the industry in customer support. In addition, our Managed Security Services ensure comprehensive coverage and responsiveness,with industry-leading service commitments.

How Fastly stacks up to Akamai

Capabilities

Fastly

Akamai

WAAP

Detection accuracy

Bot management

API security

DDoS mitigation

Protection controls

Edge/access controls (ACL)

IP reputation

Rate limiting

OWASP Top 10

Custom rules

Architecture

POP efficiency

Single network

Management & administration

Deployment options

Configurability

Configuration speed

Ease of use

Integrations

Simplified procurement

Programmable, API-first

Managed security

Global 24/7/365 SOC

Human-responsive SLA

AppSec threat hunting

We offer industry-leading value

Move to a better WAF. We are committed to making the switch as seamless as possible.

Hear what our customers have to say

"The signals-based technology of the Next-Gen WAF lets us do more targeted blocking rather than blocking entire content types or countries."

Marc Gillitzer, Senior Director of Technology, Life Time

“Fastly's new Bot Management solution provides granular visibility and rule setting capability to let the good traffic in and keep the bad traffic out, which will help us protect our content and reduce infrastructure costs.”

Paul Laleu, CTO, Le Monde

“Fastly Managed Security Service is expanding our security capability—from bot protection to rate limiting to emerging threats. And we'll be able to continue to expand to our protection over time.”

Andre Lackmann, Technology Director, Nine

See what analysts and peers have to say

Gartner 2024 Peer Insights award

Six years in a row as a Customers’ Choice

See why Fastly was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Web Application and API Protection.

Download the report

Analyst callout Gartner

2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)

Learn about the current landscape and what to look for when selecting a cloud WAAP solution.

Read the report

* Almost 90% of Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers are in full blocking mode, as of March 2023.

**Fastly is the only vendor to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice for six years in a row in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). Download Report.

White Paper
Streamline PCI DSS 4.0 Compliance with Fastly

Dive into the complexities of PCI DSS 4.0 and see how Fastly's Next-Gen WAF simplifies compliance while offering superior protection.

Download whitepaper
Infographic
Top 5 Reasons Security Teams are Switching to Fastly

Embrace the “smart way” of operating your business and see why organizations consistently move from other vendors to Fastly.

View Infographic
White Paper
Navigating the OWASP Top 10

Gain helpful insights, examples and strategies for improved web application security.

Read whitepaper
Analyst Report
The Race to Adapt: Global Security Research Report

Explore how your cybersecurity posture is affecting your business’s bottom line, including strategies for protection against evolving threats.

Read report

Meet a more powerful global network.

Our network is all about greater efficiency. With our strategically placed points of presence (POPs), you can scale on-demand and deliver seamlessly during major events and traffic spikes. Get the peace of mind that comes with truly reliable performance — wherever users may be browsing, watching, shopping, or doing business.

336 Tbps

Edge network capacity1

150 ms

Mean purge time2

>1.8 trillion

Daily requests served4

~90% of customers

Run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode3

See our network

As of March 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2021

As of July 31, 2023

Support plans

Fastly offers several support plans to meet your needs: standard, gold and enterprise.

Standard

Free of charge and available as soon as you sign up with Fastly.

Gold

Proactive alerts for high-impact events, expedited 24/7 incident response times, and a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) guarantee.

Enterprise

Gives you the added benefits of emergency escalation for support cases and 24/7 responses for inquiries (not just incidents).

Ready to get started?

Get in touch.

Talk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024