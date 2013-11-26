(844) 4FASTLY
Blog
Company news
March 31, 2017
IPv6 at Fastly
As Fastly CEO Artur Bergman has said, “We will always insist that every component of the Fastly platform is fully integrated – we don't limit features to subsets of our network.” We take the…
Jason Evans
Product
Company news
January 26, 2017
Fastly's POPs in Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid
We’re pleased to announce an alliteration of new POPs to the Fastly network: Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid. We’ve deployed these POPs to expand our reach throughout the Central United…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
December 14, 2016
Network expansion update: Frankfurt
We’re pleased to announce the addition of a second Frankfurt POP to Fastly’s network. In addition to providing more capacity and redundancy to our CDN in Central and Eastern Europe, the…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
October 11, 2016
Announcing our 30th POP: Paris!
We’re pleased to announce that our 30th POP has come online to the Fastly Network. Located in Paris, France, our new CDG POP is designed to better service Europe by decreasing latency and…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
August 2, 2016
Announcing Fastly’s POP in the United Arab Emirates
We’re pleased to announce Fastly’s first POP in the Middle East, located in Fujairah, UAE. Located just 100 miles east of Dubai, Fujairah (FJR) is home to a number of major submarine cable…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
July 18, 2016
Announcing Limited Availability for IPv6
Our Limited Availability program for IPv6 is here! Here’s how you sign up.
Jason Evans
Product
Company news
June 15, 2016
Introducing 100 Gigabit Ethernet into the Fastly network
As we continue to scale our network, we regularly evaluate technology advancements that keep us on the leading edge. One of these advancements is 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switches in…
Ryan Landry
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
May 31, 2016
Announcing POPs in Toronto and Boston
Our team has been hard at work — we’ve launched new points of presence (POPs) in Toronto and Boston.
Ryan Landry
Product
Company news
November 26, 2013
Fastly CDN Expands
At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
Kelly Jandro
Performance
Product
Edge network
Company news
