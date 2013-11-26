Blog

March 31, 2017

IPv6 at Fastly

As Fastly CEO Artur Bergman has said, “We will always insist that every component of the Fastly platform is fully integrated – we don't limit features to subsets of our network.” We take the…
January 26, 2017

Fastly's POPs in Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid

We’re pleased to announce an alliteration of new POPs to the Fastly network: Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid. We’ve deployed these POPs to expand our reach throughout the Central United…
December 14, 2016

Network expansion update: Frankfurt

We’re pleased to announce the addition of a second Frankfurt POP to Fastly’s network. In addition to providing more capacity and redundancy to our CDN in Central and Eastern Europe, the…
October 11, 2016

Announcing our 30th POP: Paris!

We’re pleased to announce that our 30th POP has come online to the Fastly Network. Located in Paris, France, our new CDG POP is designed to better service Europe by decreasing latency and…
August 2, 2016

Announcing Fastly’s POP in the United Arab Emirates

We’re pleased to announce Fastly’s first POP in the Middle East, located in Fujairah, UAE. Located just 100 miles east of Dubai, Fujairah (FJR) is home to a number of major submarine cable…
July 18, 2016

Announcing Limited Availability for IPv6

Our Limited Availability program for IPv6 is here! Here’s how you sign up.
June 15, 2016

Introducing 100 Gigabit Ethernet into the Fastly network

As we continue to scale our network, we regularly evaluate technology advancements that keep us on the leading edge. One of these advancements is 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switches in…
May 31, 2016

Announcing POPs in Toronto and Boston

Our team has been hard at work — we’ve launched new points of presence (POPs) in Toronto and Boston.
November 26, 2013

Fastly CDN Expands

At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
