July 19, 2017

Technical trainings & the future of edge delivery at Altitude

Altitude SF 2017 featured hands-on trainings and talks from industry leaders like Reddit, the ACLU, Slack, TED, and more. We explored the future of edge delivery, heard about emerging trends…
June 14, 2017

HashiCorp on recovering from failures

Altitude NYC featured war stories from Fastly customers like Vogue, Spotify, and HashiCorp. Read on for our recap of Seth Vargo’s talk, where he discussed how HashiCorp was able to quickly…
May 24, 2017

New York Media on surviving DDoS and building a better web

At Altitude 2016, New York Media’s CTO discussed surviving a massive DDoS and the steps they took to mitigate, gave us a peek inside their stack, and described how New York Media is building…
May 16, 2017

The New York Times on Prepping for the 2016 Election

At Altitude NYC, The New York Times CTO Nick Rockwell gave us a peek inside The New York Times’ stack and culture (and how he’s redefined risk from both a corporate and engineering…
