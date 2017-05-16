Fastly
Events
July 19, 2017
Technical trainings & the future of edge delivery at Altitude
Altitude SF 2017 featured hands-on trainings and talks from industry leaders like Reddit, the ACLU, Slack, TED, and more. We explored the future of edge delivery, heard about emerging trends…
Anna MacLachlan
Customers
Compute
Events
June 14, 2017
HashiCorp on recovering from failures
Altitude NYC featured war stories from Fastly customers like Vogue, Spotify, and HashiCorp. Read on for our recap of Seth Vargo’s talk, where he discussed how HashiCorp was able to quickly…
Anna MacLachlan
DevOps
Customers
Events
May 24, 2017
New York Media on surviving DDoS and building a better web
At Altitude 2016, New York Media’s CTO discussed surviving a massive DDoS and the steps they took to mitigate, gave us a peek inside their stack, and described how New York Media is building…
Anna MacLachlan
Customers
Engineering
Events
May 16, 2017
The New York Times on Prepping for the 2016 Election
At Altitude NYC, The New York Times CTO Nick Rockwell gave us a peek inside The New York Times’ stack and culture (and how he’s redefined risk from both a corporate and engineering…
Anna MacLachlan
Customers
Engineering
Events
