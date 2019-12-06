  1. Home
Pagination metadata is added to the response from the List All Events endpoint

December 6, 2019
apifixed

The response from GET /events now returns a meta field alongside data and links. The endpoint already supported pagination; the addition of the meta attribute provides additional data useful in creating a rich, paginated web interface. The new meta attribute includes record_count, current_page, total_pages and per_page.

