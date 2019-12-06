Pagination metadata is added to the response from the List All Events endpoint
The response from
GET /events now returns a
meta field alongside
data and
links. The endpoint already supported pagination; the addition of the
meta attribute provides additional data useful in creating a rich, paginated web interface. The new
meta attribute includes
record_count,
current_page,
total_pages and
per_page.
