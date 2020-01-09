Enabling company-wide 2FA logs out users who don't already have 2FA enabled
Enabling 2FA company-wide now correctly invalidates existing session tokens for users who don't already have 2FA enabled.
You can enable 2FA company-wide via the Update Customer endpoint.
User contributed notesBETA
