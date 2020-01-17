Enabling user 2FA invalidates any other open sessions
Enabling 2FA on your user account now correctly invalidates any remaining sessions you may have open.
You can enable 2FA on your user account by following the instructions in our guide on enabling and disabling two-factor authentication.
Prior change: Enabling company-wide 2FA logs out users who don't already have 2FA enabled
Following change: Rust SDK 0.5.1
