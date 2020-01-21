  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.5.1

January 21, 2020
rust-sdkchanged

Changed

  • Added an upper bound to the fastly-sys dependency to avoid conflicts with newer fastly-sys versions. We expect to address this by fixing fastly-sys semantic versioning in the future.

