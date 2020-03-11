CLI v0.3.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- Interactive init #5
Prior change: GET /events supports sorting by created_at
Following change: Rust SDK 0.2.0-alpha3
View this release on Github
Prior change: GET /events supports sorting by created_at
Following change: Rust SDK 0.2.0-alpha3
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)