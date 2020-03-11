  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. March 2020

CLI v0.3.0

March 11, 2020
cliadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Interactive init #5

Prior change: GET /events supports sorting by created_at

Following change: Rust SDK 0.2.0-alpha3

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024