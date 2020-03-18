Rust SDK 0.2.0-alpha3

Added request::downstream_tls_cipher_openssl_name() and request::downstream_tls_protocol() to get basic TLS metadata for the downstream client request. These functions both return strings for the moment, but we will be evolving to more structured metadata in future releases.

Added some checks to make sure backend requests are sent with complete URIs and valid backend names, returning with an error before trying to send if validation fails. Previously, this would fail outside of the WebAssembly program, making debugging more obscure.