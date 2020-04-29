Rust SDK 0.3.1
Added
downstream_client_ip_addr()gets the IP address of the downstream client, when it is known.
Geolocation information for IP addresses is now available in the
fastly::geomodule.
Changed
- The
#[fastly::main]attribute now can be applied to a function of any name, not just one called
main.
