  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. April 2020

Rust SDK 0.3.1

April 29, 2020
rust-sdkchangedadded

Added

  • downstream_client_ip_addr() gets the IP address of the downstream client, when it is known.

  • Geolocation information for IP addresses is now available in the fastly::geo module.

Changed

  • The #[fastly::main] attribute now can be applied to a function of any name, not just one called main.

Prior change: CLI v0.7.0

Following change: CLI v0.7.1

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024