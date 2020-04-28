  1. Home
CLI v0.7.0

April 28, 2020
Enhancements

  • Publish scoop package manifest during release process #45
  • Generate dep and rpm packages during release process #44
  • 🦀 🆙date to Rust 1.43.0 #40

Closed issues

  • README's build instructions do not work without additional dependencies met #35

