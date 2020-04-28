CLI v0.7.0
Enhancements
- Publish scoop package manifest during release process #45
- Generate dep and rpm packages during release process #44
- 🦀 🆙date to Rust 1.43.0 #40
Closed issues
- README's build instructions do not work without additional dependencies met #35
