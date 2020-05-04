CLI v0.7.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Ensure compute deploy selects the most ideal version to clone/activate #50
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.3.1
Following change: New Fields for Historical Stats and Real-time Analytics
View this release on Github
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.3.1
Following change: New Fields for Historical Stats and Real-time Analytics
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)