CLI v0.10.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- Adds Google Cloud Pub/Sub logging endpoint support #96
- Adds Datadog logging endpoint support #92
- Adds HTTPS logging endpoint support #91
- Adds Elasticsearch logging endpoint support #90
- Adds Azure Blob Storage logging endpoint support #89
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.3.3
Following change: CLI v0.11.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)