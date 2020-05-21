Rust SDK 0.3.3
Added
Added
Dropimplementations for streaming bodies to close streaming responses when the associated
StreamingBodyHandleor
StreamingBodygoes out of scope. This allows client requests to finish while the Compute program is still running.
Added
downstream_original_header_count, which gets the original number of headers of the downstream request.
Added
ResponseHandle::remove_headerand
RequestHandle::remove_header, which can remove headers directly from handles.
Changed
- Separated the low-level Compute bindings into a new, separately-versioned crate, in order to reduce the frequency of breaking changes for users of the
fastlycrate.
