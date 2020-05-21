  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. May 2020

Rust SDK 0.3.3

May 21, 2020
rust-sdkchangedadded

Added

  • Added Drop implementations for streaming bodies to close streaming responses when the associated StreamingBodyHandle or StreamingBody goes out of scope. This allows client requests to finish while the Compute program is still running.

  • Added downstream_original_header_count, which gets the original number of headers of the downstream request.

  • Added ResponseHandle::remove_header and RequestHandle::remove_header, which can remove headers directly from handles.

Changed

  • Separated the low-level Compute bindings into a new, separately-versioned crate, in order to reduce the frequency of breaking changes for users of the fastly crate.

Prior change: CLI v0.9.0

Following change: CLI v0.10.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024