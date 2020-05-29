  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. May 2020

CLI v0.11.0

May 29, 2020
clifixedadded

View this release on Github

Enhancements

  • Add ability to exclude files from build package #87

Bug fixes

  • unintended files included in upload package #24

Prior change: CLI v0.10.0

Following change: CLI v0.12.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024