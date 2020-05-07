  1. Home
New Fields for Historical Stats and Real-time Analytics

May 7, 2020
apiadded

The following fields have been added to the Historical Stats API and the Real-Time Analytics API:

  • status_206
  • status_429
  • hit_resp_body_bytes
  • miss_resp_body_bytes
  • pass_resp_body_bytes
  • compute_requests
  • compute_request_time_ms
  • compute_ram_used
  • compute_execution_time_ms

