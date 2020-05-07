New Fields for Historical Stats and Real-time Analytics
The following fields have been added to the Historical Stats API and the Real-Time Analytics API:
- status_206
- status_429
- hit_resp_body_bytes
- miss_resp_body_bytes
- pass_resp_body_bytes
- compute_requests
- compute_request_time_ms
- compute_ram_used
- compute_execution_time_ms
