CLI v0.8.0

May 13, 2020
Enhancements

  • Add a --force flag to compute build to skip verification steps. #68
  • Improve compute build rust compilation error messaging #60
  • Adds Syslog logging endpoint support #55

Bug fixes

  • debian package doesn't install in default $PATH #58
  • deb and rpm packages install the binary in /usr/local instead of /usr/local/bin #53

Closed issues

  • ERROR: error during compilation process: exit status 101. #52

Prior change: Scalyr logging supports different regions

Following change: CLI v0.9.0

