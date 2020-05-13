CLI v0.8.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- Add a --force flag to compute build to skip verification steps. #68
- Improve
compute buildrust compilation error messaging #60
- Adds Syslog logging endpoint support #55
Bug fixes
- debian package doesn't install in default $PATH #58
- deb and rpm packages install the binary in
/usr/localinstead of
/usr/local/bin#53
Closed issues
- ERROR: error during compilation process: exit status 101. #52
Prior change: Scalyr logging supports different regions
Following change: CLI v0.9.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)