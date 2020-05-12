  1. Home
Scalyr logging supports different regions

May 12, 2020
apiadded

Our Scalyr remote logging now supports an optional region property to specify where you want your log data sent. Supported regions are currently US and EU, with the default being US. This may be useful if your log data needs to be GDPR compliant.

