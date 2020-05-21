CLI v0.9.0
View this release on Github
Breaking changes
- Describe subcommand consistent --name short flag -d -> -n #85
Enhancements
- Adds Kafka logging endpoint support #95
- Adds DigitalOcean Spaces logging endpoint support #80
- Adds Rackspace Cloudfiles logging endpoint support #79
- Adds Log Shuttle logging endpoint support #78
- Adds SFTP logging endpoint support #77
- Adds Heroku logging endpoint support #76
- Adds Honeycomb logging endpoint support #75
- Adds Loggly logging endpoint support #74
- Adds Scalyr logging endpoint support #73
- Verify fastly crate version during compute build. #67
- Basic support for historical & realtime stats #66
- Adds Splunk endpoint #64
- Adds FTP logging endpoint support #63
- Adds GCS logging endpoint support #62
- Adds Sumo Logic logging endpoint support #59
- Adds Papertrail logging endpoint support #57
- Adds Logentries logging endpoint support #56
Bug fixes
- Fallback to a file copy during update if the file rename fails #72
Prior change: CLI v0.8.0
Following change: Rust SDK 0.3.3
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)