Rust SDK 0.3.2

May 9, 2020
rust-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • Fixed a bug in the APIs which return iterators of values, such as RequestHandle::get_header_values(), that was causing the iterator to skip values when the buffer sizes were too small.

